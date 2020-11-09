Russian Ruble, Stocks Surge on Vaccine Optimism

The Russian ruble and stock market soared Monday, hitting their strongest levels in months as global markets cheered positive news from one of the frontrunners in the coronavirus vaccine race.

American pharma giant Pfizer and German BioNTech said their vaccine, currently in Phase 3 medical trials, was 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. It is the most detailed and promising public update yet published on vaccine effectiveness from one of the handful of vaccines which have undergone widespread testing among volunteers.

The ruble soared by more than 2% against the dollar — a huge movement in the foreign currency markets — to stand at 75.9. That was the currency’s best reading since mid-September. The ruble has now gained almost 6% from where it stood on the eve of the U.S. presidential election.

Global enthusiasm also helped push the Russian stock market higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 4.3% during Monday afternoon trading in Moscow, while the ruble-based MOEX Index climbed 2.3%.