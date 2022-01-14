CNN Films, HBO Max Partner for Navalny Documentary

CNN Films and HBO Max announced Thursday that they will be releasing a documentary about jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s nerve-agent poisoning that nearly killed him.

The broadcaster’s film division and the U.S. streaming platform said they have partnered with director Daniel Roher to produce the “revealing fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller” that was “shot as the story unfolded.”

“With unmatched access to Alexei himself, Daniel and the entire team have masterfully delivered a fascinating, raw thriller,” Courtney Sexton, senior vice president for CNN films, said.

“Having a front seat to history while shooting this film was a life-changing experience,” Roher said.