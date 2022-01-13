Russia's New North Pole Floating Research Platform Readies for Maiden Voyage

There is still plenty of work left to be done. The 83-meter-long vessel with the peculiar shape is wrapped in scaffold in the Admiralty Yard in St. Petersburg. But progress is rapid.

The Severny Polyus research vessel is now more than 90% ready, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov was told when he paid a visit to the yard this week.

“Already this year, the vessel will set out for its first expedition,” the minister said.

That expedition will not be extensive, but more like a sea trial to test key equipment.

Its first real voyage will come in 2023, when the Severny Polyus will sail into Arctic waters for a two-year expedition. The ship is designed to be able to drift with the Arctic currents without interruption for two years.

“The ice platform is our country’s contribution to the development of the Arctic,” Kozlov said in a comment.

The building of the vessel is seen also as a contribution to Russia’s presidency of the Arctic Council, and international researchers are expected to be invited to the maiden tour.