Russia Mulls Crypto Investment Ban – Reuters

Russia’s Central Bank is mulling a ban on investing in cryptocurrency, Reuters reported Thursday, citing two unnamed sources close to the financial regulator.

The Central Bank, which has been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrency for many years, is reported to be concerned about the impact a large volume of cryptocurrency investments could have on Russia’s financial stability.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with so-called “meme coins” like Dogecoin, have become widely popular among retail investors in recent years. But the digital currencies trade with huge volatility, and the Central Bank is concerned about risks potentially snowballing should their value plunge.