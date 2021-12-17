Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Mulls Crypto Investment Ban – Reuters

Russia only recently legalized holding cryptocurrencies, and now the Central Bank is pushing for a ban on new investments, Reuters reported. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Central Bank is mulling a ban on investing in cryptocurrency, Reuters reported Thursday, citing two unnamed sources close to the financial regulator.

The Central Bank, which has been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrency for many years, is reported to be concerned about the impact a large volume of cryptocurrency investments could have on Russia’s financial stability.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with so-called “meme coins” like Dogecoin, have become widely popular among retail investors in recent years. But the digital currencies trade with huge volatility, and the Central Bank is concerned about risks potentially snowballing should their value plunge.

It is still illegal in Russia to conduct transactions with cryptocurrencies, but investing and buying crypto through exchanges is permitted under a recent change.

Any new tightening of restrictions could deal a blow to Russia’s recent retail investment boom — the 15 million Russians who have opened a brokerage account in recent years, according to Central Bank estimates.

The regulator has previously moved swiftly to restrict access to other kinds of risky investment products, fearing Russia’s comparatively low levels of financial literacy and aggressive marketing by brokers could push people into high-risk products. Retail investors now have to pass a series of tests if they want to invest in products like options and derivatives.

The Central Bank is currently preparing a report to outline its position on the possible ban of crypto investments, Reuters reported.

Read more about: Cryptocurrency , Central Bank

Read more

GOLD BUG

Pandemic Pushes Russia’s Gold Reserves Above U.S. Dollars For First Ever Time

Moscow has shifted its international reserves away from the U.S. currency over recent years.
MORTGAGE RUSH

Is Russia’s Housing Market Facing a Coronavirus Bubble?

Mortgages have never been cheaper and lending is growing at an eye-watering pace. Is it sustainable?
ANTI-CRYPTO

Inside Russia’s Plans For a Digital Ruble

Russia's Central Bank is eyeing up a new “digital ruble” — a regulated, controlled and legal alternative to cryptocurrencies.
BANKING SWITCH

Russian Government Completes $28B Sberbank Swap

The Central Bank has sold its controlling stake in the country’s largest lender to the Finance Ministry.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.