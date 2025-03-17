Only Rich People Should Be Allowed to Use Cryptocurrency, Russian Central Bank Says

The Russian Central Bank has proposed restricting cryptocurrency transactions to the wealthiest individuals, preventing most citizens from trading digital assets unless they meet stringent financial criteria.

Under the proposed framework, only individuals classified as "especially qualified investors" would be able to buy and sell cryptocurrency. This status would be granted to those with financial assets exceeding 100 million rubles ($1.2 million) or an annual income above 50 million rubles ($580,000).

The proposal also suggests allowing companies already classified as qualified investors under current legislation to participate in the experiment. These include professional financial market participants such as banks, insurance companies, brokers, trust managers, non-state pension funds and asset management companies for mutual investment funds.

The Central Bank argues that cryptocurrencies pose significant risks due to their volatility and lack of state backing.

Beyond these wealthy investors, the regulator has proposed a "ban on transactions between residents using cryptocurrency."