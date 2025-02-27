Russia’s Central Bank Delays Mass Rollout of Digital Ruble

Russia’s Central Bank announced Thursday that the full-scale launch of the country’s blockchain-based “Digital Ruble” has been postponed indefinitely.

The regulator had initially mandated that major banks and businesses begin accepting digital ruble payments — touted as a legal alternative to cryptocurrencies — by July 1, 2025. Smaller banks and companies were expected to follow in 2026 and 2027.

“We continue to receive questions about… delays in the widespread introduction of the digital ruble,” Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an address to Russia’s banking association.

“Our intention is to proceed with the mass introduction of the digital ruble somewhat later,” she added, without specifying a new timeline.