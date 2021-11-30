Putin Says Constitutional Right to Re-Election ‘Stabilizes’ Russia

Putin reiterated that he is still undecided about running for his fifth overall presidential term during Tuesday's appearance at an investment forum by video link. Constitutional amendments passed last year granted him the ability to stay in power until 2036 by resetting his number of terms served.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his recently attained constitutional right to get re-elected in 2024 gives the country automatic “stability.”

“But the very existence of this right in itself stabilizes the domestic political situation,” Putin said.

“Having the right to be elected is enough for now. It’s premature to say who is planning what in 2024,” the Russian president added.

Putin has previously said that his constitutional right to seek another presidential term will prevent factions within the Kremlin from vying for power.

His latest comments follow a proposal by two U.S. Congressmen not to recognize “autocrat” Putin’s presidency beyond 2024. The lawmakers slammed Russia’s 2020 constitutional plebiscite “the most manipulated vote” in the country’s modern history.

The Kremlin denounced their proposal as “aggressive” meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs.

If re-elected under the new Constitution, Putin would surpass Josef Stalin as Russia's longest-serving leader since Peter the Great.