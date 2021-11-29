U.S. to Expel More Russian Diplomats, Moscow Says

The United States will expel at least 54 more Russian diplomats next year, Russia’s ambassador to Washington said Sunday as worsening relations have left both countries’ embassies and consulates badly understaffed and unable to provide routine services.

Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said 27 Russian diplomats are scheduled to leave the U.S. with their families by Jan. 30, with an additional 27 expected to leave on June 30.

“We are facing a serious staff shortage,” Antonov told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

More than 100 Russian diplomats with families had been expelled from the U.S. since 2016, when Washington’s accusations of Moscow’s interference in that year’s presidential elections battered U.S.-Russian ties, according to a Reuters tally.