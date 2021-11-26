Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Covid Pass Protesters Try to Storm Regional Legislature

Russian anti-QR code protesters tried to enter the Chelyabinsk regional legislature as lawmakers discussed a bill to require QR-code Covid passes on planes and trains.

special delivery

Moscow Zoo Welcomes Orphaned Manul Kittens

The manul, or Pallas's cat, has been the zoo's symbol and mascot for over 30 years.
quadruple implant

Russian Dog Given 4 Prosthetic Paws

Monika was found as a stray with all four of her paws cut off, but is now able to enter her new life with her best food forward.
stranded vessel

Cargo Ship Runs Aground on Russia's Far East Coast

The Panama-flagged Rise Shine ship suffered a crack in its hull after running aground during a storm.
alien landscapes

Climate Change Melts Permafrost, Transforms Landscape in Russia's North

In northern Siberia, the warming climate is leaving people feeling like the ground is "going out from under their feet."

