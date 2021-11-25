Defenders Urge Russian Court Not to Shut Top Rights Group

Defenders of Russia's most prominent rights group Memorial urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to dismiss a case to shut it down, saying the move would mark a dark day for the country.

In court for alleged violations of its designation as a "foreign agent," Memorial is facing its biggest threat since being founded by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov in 1989.

A pillar of Russian civil society, Memorial has built up a huge archive of Soviet-era crimes and campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia.

Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial International, the group's central structure, for alleged failures to use a "foreign agent" label as required under a controversial law regulating groups that receive funding from abroad.

The move has sparked widespread outrage, with supporters saying the shuttering of Memorial would signal the end of an era in Russia's post-Soviet democratization.

It comes in a year that has seen an unprecedented crackdown on opponents of President Vladimir Putin, including the jailing of chief Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the banning of his organizations.

'Insult to millions'

During the hearing, which lasted for several hours before being adjourned until Dec. 14, prosecutors accused Memorial of "systematically" failing to use the foreign agent label and of trying to hide its status.

Memorial's lawyers and founders denied this, saying its material was properly marked and that only an insignificant number of documents may have been missing the label.

"We are talking about the liquidation of an organization that helps people... an organisation that preserves our shared memory," one its co-founders Yelena Zhemkova told the court.

"You cannot close such an organization on technicalities."