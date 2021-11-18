Russia Sees Second Day of Record Covid Deaths Despite Declining Cases

Russia reported a new record of 1,251 coronavirus deaths Thursday as case numbers continued declining following nationwide measures to curb the spread.

Thursday's death toll marked the second consecutive day of all-time high coronavirus fatalities, with the previous pandemic record of 1,247 deaths seen on Wednesday.

That brings the country's official Covid-19 death toll to 260,335 — Europe’s highest.

But analysis by The Moscow Times of the most recently available official statistics placed Russia’s excess death toll since the start of the pandemic — and before the latest and deadliest wave of the virus — at 723,350.