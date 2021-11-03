Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Cargo Plane Crashes in Siberia With 7 on Board – Ministry

By AFP
t.me/shot_shot

A Russian cargo plane with seven people on board crash landed in eastern Siberia and caught fire, the emergencies ministry said Wednesday.

The Antonov An-12 aircraft "disappeared from radars" during its final approach outside the city of Irkutsk, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft was carrying seven people and traveling from the city of Yakutsk, the ministry said.

It said a rescue team had arrived at the scene and the aircraft was on fire.

Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former Soviet Union for civilian and military transport.

They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

Once notorious for accidents, Russia's major airlines have shifted from aging Soviet aircraft to more modern planes.

But poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards persist, and the country has recently seen several deadly air disasters.

In September, six people died when an An-26 transport aircraft crashed outside the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

And in July an An-26 flying over the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula crashed, killing all 28 people on board.

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

off the radar

Russian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Crimea, Pilot Missing

At least six vessels and two aircraft are involved in the search mission, which authorities say is hampered by bad weather. 
BIRTHDAY TRAGEDY

Three Die at Moscow Party After Dry Ice Thrown Into Pool

The chemical was meant to create special effects for the celebration.
fatal collision

2 Russian Children Killed in Thai Boat Crash

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the law enforcement authority that handles major crimes, has announced an inspection into the incident.
'guarantee of peace'

Putin Says ‘Unparalleled’ Weapons Tested at Deadly Nuclear Accident Site

The Russian president told relatives of the scientists killed in the August blast that their loved ones were conducting critical work.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.