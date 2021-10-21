Pleas and Regrets in Russian Hospital as Covid Rages

For nearly 20 straight months, Yevgeny Ryabov has watched coronavirus patients come through the doors of his hospital in central Moscow. Lately, most are unvaccinated.

The Covid-ward coordinator observes how the virus ravages their bodies and, time after time, he hears the dying say they regret not getting the jab.

"They usually give some excuse — that they wanted to do it tomorrow," Ryabov says. "Unfortunately, tomorrow came today."

And the sick keep coming.

On commutes home, Ryabov witnesses Russia's largest city and the epicentre of the country's outbreak act as if there is nothing to fear, with bars, restaurants and theatres open as usual.

"You drive and see people without masks, people having fun — both old and young — and it's upsetting because you're working for them. Unfortunately they don't understand," he says.

"In those cases I want to scream," adds the 54-year-old, who lost five colleagues to the virus before a vaccine became available.

While the pandemic is receding in many Western countries, Russia's outbreak is worse than ever, with authorities saying the latest surge of the virus has spread at its most rapid pace yet among a population that is only 35-percent fully vaccinated.

As Ryabov spoke to AFP at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine's hospital on Wednesday morning, Russia set its sixth record in seven days for coronavirus deaths over 24 hours.

By the afternoon, President Vladimir Putin had ordered a nationwide week-long paid holiday starting from October 30 to curb infections, calling on Russians to show "responsibility" and get one of the country's several jabs that have been available for months for free.

But the surging caseload has come with no real pandemic restrictions in place, and with more than a week left until the holiday — a measure that has been criticised by experts as ineffective — coronavirus patients will continue packing Moscow's hospitals.

Holding strong

Doctors at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine said they were holding strong, but begged the two-thirds of Russians who have not yet been vaccinated to get the jab.

"We need to vaccinate to beat this disease already," said Alexander Shakotko, who heads up the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). "We need social responsibility."