Inmate Who Leaked Russia Prison Rape Video Seeks French Asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum.

Belarus-born whistleblower Sergei Savelyev "was authorised to enter French territory to file his asylum application within eight days," his lawyer, Aude Rimailho, told AFP on Monday evening.

Savelyev fled after his release from prison in February, fearing kidnapping or even death.

He smuggled shocking footage out of a jail in the central city of Saratov showing abuse in several jails, including one allegedly showing a male prisoner screaming while being raped with a broomstick.

Other clips showed prisoners urinating on other inmates, as well as graphic images of rape.

Some of the harrowing videos — he smuggled more than 1,000 in all — have been published by a Russian rights group, prompting an official probe and the sacking of several officials.

Torture and sexual violence inflicted on inmates have long been systemic in Russia's vast penitentiary system, prison monitors say, but the videos have cast new light on such abuses.

Speaking exclusively to AFP, Savelyev said he had no choice but to speak up.

"Psychologically, it's very difficult to keep things like this to yourself. What else can you do once you know?" the 31-year-old told AFP on Sunday at Charles de Gaulle airport.

Convicted for drug trafficking, Savelyev served 7.5 years in jail.

He got a job as an IT maintenance officer, granting him access to the prison's internal server and those of other jails, where he found several videos.

He saved them on USB sticks that he hid near the prison exit.

On the day of his release — after a thorough search — he grabbed the memory sticks on his way out, unseen by guards as a group of prisoners left.

"The idea had been bubbling away within me for ages," he told AFP of the plan.

But it was a nerve-wracking ordeal.

"To begin with, (officers) checked up on me, then the surveillance was gradually ramped down to the point it disappeared," said Savelyev, speaking in Russian.

Routine abuse

Savelyev said he was stunned by the violence he witnessed in jail.