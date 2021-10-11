Russia Shouldn’t Negotiate With ‘Vassal’ Ukraine, Ex-President Medvedev Says

Russia cannot negotiate with the “vassal” leadership of Ukraine, former President Dmitry Medvedev said in an expletive-laden article published Monday — pushing back against Ukraine’s attempts to secure a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has offered to meet Putin to discuss the return of annexed Crimea and resolve the seven-year conflict with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine. But the Kremlin has rebuffed Zelenskiy’s request, refusing to negotiate the status of Crimea and saying that two sides’ agendas for a face-to-face meeting do not align.

Writing in the Kommersant business daily, Medvedev criticized Zelenskiy as “weak,” “ignorant” and “unreliable” — without referring to him by name — and attacked the country’s “complete dependence” on the United States.

“How can you negotiate and strike deals with him?” wrote Medvedev, who was demoted last year from the post of prime minister to the newly created position of deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

“It’s pointless for us to deal with vassals.”