Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev marked Russian Unity Day on Friday with a blistering Telegram post in which he excoriated the West, Ukraine, and some of Russia's erstwhile allies for a litany of percieved transgressions and betrayals.

In a post entitled "Why our cause is just," Medvedev used the occasion of Russian Unity Day – a holiday introduced by President Vladimir Putin in 2005 to celebrate Russia's 1612 victory over invading Polish forces – to condemn Russia's enemies, chiefly in Ukraine, whom he said belonged to "a dying world."

"They are a bunch of insane Nazi drug addicts, a nation drugged and intimidated by them, and a large pack of barking dogs from the Western kennel," Medvedev wrote.

Stressing that Russia's immense size and wealth meant that it didn't need any new territory, the former president nevertheless stressed the existence of land "which is sacred for us, where our ancestors lived and where our people live today. And we will not cede it to anyone."