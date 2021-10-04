Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Leaked Papers Link Putin Associates to Offshore Dealings

Monaco harbour. dronepicr (CC BY 2.0)

Leaked financial papers published by an international group of investigative journalists Sunday implicated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close associates — including his alleged mistress — in amassing secret offshore assets.

Financial records show that Svetlana Krivonogikh became the owner of an apartment in Monaco in 2003 via an offshore company created weeks after she gave birth, according to The Washington Post. The luxury waterfront unit cost $4.1 million at the time of purchase, and its value is likely to have gone up since then.

Russian investigative outlet Proekt last year identified Krivonogikh as a former cleaner who has mysteriously amassed at least 7.7 billion rubles ($106 million) of Russia-based assets alone, and the mother of Putin’s alleged extramarital daughter, Luiza Rozova. Russian authorities banned Proekt this summer and placed several of its journalists on their list of “foreign agents.”

Rozova, 18, whose birth certificate does not identify her father other than by her patronymic Vladimirovna, has fueled speculation of her father’s identity without directly confirming or denying it on her social media. The Kremlin has said it is unaware of the Krivonogikh family.

The papers linking Krivonogikh to the Monaco property are part of a trove of 11.9 million documents that the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) project titled the “Pandora Papers.” 

The ICIJ said that Russian nationals are “disproportionately represented” in the Pandora Papers, with 14% of the more than 27,000 scrutinized companies having Russian beneficiaries and 46 Russian oligarchs found to use offshore companies.

The Pandora Papers also named the family of Sergei Chemezov, one of Putin’s oldest friends, German Gref, the CEO of Russia’s state-controlled lender Sberbank, and Konstantin Ernst, the CEO of one of Russia’s most-watched state-run broadcasters Channel One, in alleged offshore dealings. 

“The cache provides a particularly expansive view of how many of those most loyal to Putin have grown exorbitantly rich and stashed assets abroad,” The Washington Post reported.

Read more about: Putin

Read more

LOOK WHO'S WATCHING

Putin’s Always Watching in Russian Elevator Prank

A massive portrait of Putin in a residential elevator can prompt some funny reactions.
north of the wall

Putin to Revive Russia’s ‘Great Wall’

The 17th-century defensive wall ran for 800 kilometers through southern and central Russia.
Week of whiplash

Russia’s Tumultuous Week: The Main Events

Putin's annual state of the nation address has set off a chain of events that could reshape Russia's power structures.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Putin's Biggest Surprise: Seeking a Strong Successor

The amendments don’t say who will head up the State Council, but they do make it clear it is to be formed by the president.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.