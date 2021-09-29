Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Get Sputnik Jab, Putin Tells Erdogan

By AFP
The Russian president boasted of high antibody levels as he hosted the Turkish leader for talks. Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin told Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday he should use Russia's Sputnik for his next booster jab and boasted of high antibody levels as he hosted the Turkish leader for talks.

In a warm exchange after three hours of talks at Putin's residence in the resort city of Sochi, Putin said he had recently spent an entire day with an infected aide but had not contracted the coronavirus.

"I have high levels of antibodies, thank God I got lucky," Putin told Erdogan in his palm tree-lined residence.

"So next time you get vaccinated again (use) Sputnik," Putin said in remarks broadcast on state television.

Erdogan said he had already had a Pfizer booster jab and had an antibody level of 1,100.

"Next time then," Putin replied.

Erdogan said nothing and just laughed.

Earlier this month the 68-year-old Kremlin chief spent two weeks in self-isolation after dozens of cases were detected in his inner circle.

On Wednesday, Russia recorded 857 new coronavirus fatalities, its highest coronavirus death toll for a second day running, as infections rise driven by the Delta variant and slow vaccination rates.

The new figure brought the country's total deaths from Covid-19 to 206,388 — the highest in Europe.

Authorities have been accused of downplaying the severity of the outbreak.

Several Russian vaccines including Sputnik have been available for months, but authorities have struggled to inoculate a vaccine-sceptic population.

As of Wednesday, just under 30% of the Russian population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid data from the regions

Read more about: Putin , Erdogan , Turkey , Sputnik V

Read more

end to violence

Putin Calls for De-Escalation in Israel-Palestinian Clashes

Putin "called on the parties to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve the emerging issues" in a call with Turkey's Erdogan.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

The Putin-Erdogan Deal Poses a Challenge to the West

The Kremlin offers authoritarians a brokerage service based on cynical principles of mutual gain rather than values and allegiances.
Oil

Russian Gas Deliveries to Turkey Soar in September

Putin’s ultimate goal seems to be to win over Turkey from the West's sphere of influence
Syria

Putin and Erdogan: The Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship

Just a few months ago, the situation between Russia and Turkey looked frightening enough. Now the two countries have gone from almost declaring war on...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.