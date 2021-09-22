Chechnya’s Kadyrov Takes Umbrage at Biden’s LGBT Reference

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov took umbrage at U.S. President Joe Biden’s speech mentioning his Kremlin-loyal southern Russian region in his calls to protect LGBT rights.

The strongman took to social media after Biden said “we all must defend the rights of LGBTQI individuals ... whether it’s Chechnya or Cameroon or anywhere” during his UN General Assembly address Tuesday. The republic of Chechnya has a notorious track record of persecuting sexual minorities, including alleged abductions and extrajudicial “honor killings.”

“Biden made such an absurd statement in response to which I can only invite him to our republic so that he can see with his own eyes that there are no roosters in the Chechen republic,” Kadyrov said.

The Russian word for rooster, petukh, is Russian prison slang for inmates who have been sexually abused in jail and can also refer to gay men.