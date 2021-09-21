Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Says Fight For Democratic Russia Is 'Long Marathon'

By AFP
All Alexei Navalny associates were barred from running in Russia's State Duma elections. EPA / TASS

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls.

In a message from prison, President Vladimir Putin's top critic praised his supporters' tactical voting in an effort to weaken the ruling party but said those results had been stolen.

Last week Russia held three-day parliamentary polls that followed an unprecedented crackdown including the poisoning and imprisonment of Navalny. Pre-election polls had shown that the popularity of the dominant United Russia party was at a historic low.

But Putin's party still claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

Navalny called on supporters to keep up the fight.

"We have one country no matter where we live," the 45-year-old said on his Instagram account which is being run by his team. 

"And the fight for it is not a sprint but a long and hard marathon."

Navalny had called for supporters to back other candidates who could potentially defeat United Russia, most of them from the Communist Party, and results indicated that his "Smart Voting" campaign had had some impact.

Despite claims of mass fraud, United Russia's share of the vote still went down to 49.8% from 54.2% in the last parliamentary election in 2016, while the Communists saw their support grow to 18.9% from 13.3%.

Navalny said the polls had been "stolen" and praised the "Smart Voting" campaign as a "huge success."

The main result of the current campaign, Navalny added, is that people understood that United Russia was no longer enjoying popular support and had to falsify election results to remain in power.

Claims of widespread fraud in 2011 sparked huge protests led by Navalny, who was arrested last January and jailed on old fraud charges following a poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent he blamed on the Kremlin.

On Monday evening, a few hundred people heeded a call from members of the Communist Party to gather in central Moscow to protest the election results.

Read more about: Navalny , Elections

Read more

POLL EXCLUSION

Russia Bans Navalny-Linked Candidate From St. Petersburg Assembly Elections

Critics say the authorities are tightening the screws on dissent with arrests, detentions and raids.
black list

Russia Swiftly Moves to Block Navalny Aides, Supporters From Ballot

The law would also ban candidates previously involved in Navalny's groups before they were formally declared “extremist.”
Navalny

Russian Election Officials Send 1.2 M Voters to Navalny’s Blog After URL Mistake

Election officials distributed 1.2 million invitations before realizing that the website printed on the leaflets did not exist.
Corruption

Russian Youth Arrested for Inflated Duck Sparks Social Media Campaign

Goncharenko was given 25 days behind bars after displaying a giant inflated duck during an anti-election rally.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.