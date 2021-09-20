Poland Says Belarus and Russia Behind Migrant Wave

Poland on Monday accused Russia and Belarus of orchestrating a wave of illegal immigration at its land border, a day after four migrants were found dead at its Belarusian frontier. Thousands have been trying to cross from Belarus into EU members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent weeks. The EU suspects the influx of people mostly from the Middle East is being orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in retaliation for sanctions on his regime.

"We're dealing with a mass organized, well-directed action from Minsk and Moscow," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw, adding that up to 7,000 migrants had been spotted on the border since early August. He said nobody believed Lukashenko was acting alone, adding that the Belarusian leader and his Russian allies were working with "great determination" to transport "tens of thousands" from the Middle East and Africa. Those migrants are being used to apply the "pressure of illegal immigration to the EU's external border," he added.

'Irresponsible and inhuman'

Four people were found dead on Sunday on the Belarus-Polish border according to officials from both countries, a week after Warsaw imposed a state of emergency because of the migrant influx. Eight exhausted migrants were also found stuck in marshy terrain elsewhere along the border, Polish border guards said. Seven of them required hospitalization. Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Monday that Minsk was using the migrants in "revenge against Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland for supporting independent democratic forces, the movement for change in Belarus."