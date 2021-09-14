Putin Self-Isolates Over Inner Circle Coronavirus Cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is going into self-isolation after “several” people in his inner circle contracted the coronavirus, and that he hopes Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will protect him.

In a videoconference meeting with officials on Tuesday, Putin said he had been in close contact with one infected individual “all of yesterday.” The person had fallen ill days after being revaccinated against the virus, he said.

“We'll see how Sputnik V works in practice,” he added, noting that his antibody levels were still high after receiving the vaccine this spring. “I hope that everything will be as it should, and Sputnik V will show its high levels of protection against Covid in real life.”

Earlier Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin had tested negative for Covid-19 and was “absolutely healthy.” Peskov added, however, that Putin would have to go into quarantine because he had been in contact with one of “several” people who had been infected.