Russia Kicks Off Arctic Military Drills to Secure Sea Route

Russia's military has kicked off Arctic drills to secure a key navigation route Thursday against the backdrop of major exercises held simultaneously in neighbor Belarus.

Some 8,000 troops, 120 aircraft and 50 warships have been deployed across waters abutting the entire stretch of Russia’s vast northern coast, according to the Russian Armed Forces’ Northern Fleet.

“The practical actions of the Northern Fleet troops will take place in the waters of the Barents, Kara, Chukchi, East Siberian and Laptev seas, New Siberian Islands and the Franz Josef Land archipelago,” Interfax quoted the fleet as saying.

The drills will see the establishment of an 800-piece Arctic unit consisting of 40 tanks, 460 armored combat vehicles and up to 240 weapons, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems, it added.