Putin Hopes Afghanistan’s Taliban Will Be ‘Civilized'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he hopes the Taliban will behave in a "civilized" manner in Afghanistan so the global community can maintain diplomatic ties with Kabul.

"Russia is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan. If this happens, then there will be no one to talk to," Putin said.

He was speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok.

"The sooner the Taliban will enter the family of civilized people, so to speak, the easier it will be to contact, communicate, and somehow influence and ask questions," he added.

The longtime Russian leader said the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from Afghanistan completed last month had ended in "catastrophe."

"They spent $1.5 trillion on this whole campaign and what is the result? There isn't any," Putin said.