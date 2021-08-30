Moscow Welcomes Macron's Call for Kabul 'Safe Zone'

The Kremlin on Monday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to create a "safe zone" in Afghanistan's capital Kabul to protect humanitarian operations.

"This is certainly a proposal that must be discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said that it was "very important" to discuss all aspects of "such a zone."

France and Britain will urge the United Nations Monday to work for the creation of this secure area to "allow humanitarian work to continue," Macron said Sunday.

The French leader said that such a safe zone would allow the international community "to maintain pressure on the Taliban," who swept into power earlier this month.

Macron's comments came as international efforts to airlift foreign national and vulnerable Afghans come to an end.