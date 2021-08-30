Russia Blocks Independent News Outlet’s Website

Russia has blocked the website of independent media outlet Readovka after it published an investigation into the alleged hidden wealth of a parliamentarian.

The ruling comes in the midst of an escalating crackdown against independent media outlets, which has seen popular independent outlets such as the Meduza news site and the Dozhd broadcaster labeled “foreign agents” in recent months.

“The Readovka website has been added to the register of banned websites,” a statement from the Readovka editorial board said Monday.