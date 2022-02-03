Russia Shuts Down German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle’s Moscow Office

Russia on Thursday said it will shut down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle’s Moscow bureau in response to Berlin's ban on the German-language channel of Russian state TV network RT.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it will strip all DW staff of their accreditation and "terminate the satellite and other broadcasting (output) of Deutsche Welle" on Russian territory.

The ministry also said it will start the procedure to label DW a “foreign agent,” a designation given to individuals and organizations deemed to receive foreign funding.

DW Director Peter Limbourg called the decision incomprehensible and absurd.

"The measures of the Russian authorities are in no way comprehensible, and a complete overreaction," he said, adding that the channel protests "against this absurd reaction of the Russian government."

The broadcaster also vowed to keep reporting from its Moscow bureau until the Russian order is officially served.

"Even if we were to close it eventually, that will not affect our coverage of Russia — rather, we will significantly boost our coverage," Limbourg said.