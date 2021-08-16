Russia Sees Kabul ‘Stabilizing’, Taliban ‘Restoring Order'

The Russian foreign ministry said Monday the situation in Kabul was "stabilizing" after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban who have started to "restore public order".

Russia's ambassador was due to meet the Taliban on Tuesday and Moscow claimed the militants had vowed to "guarantee the safety of local people", despite thousands of Afghans trying to flee the group's hardline version of Islam.

In the statement, Russia confirmed it had "established working contacts with representatives of the new authorities".

Unlike Western countries – which scrambled to get diplomats out of Afghanistan as the militants completed their takeover of the country this weekend – Russia has said its embassy in Kabul will stay open.