Russia Promises To Solve Sputnik V Delivery Delays

The makers of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Wednesday promised to resolve delivery delays this month after several South American countries complained to Russia.

The delays occured due to a "production scale up" and will be "fully resolved" in August, Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that financially backs Sputnik V, said in a statement.

Sputnik V will "double" its capacity in September thanks to a partnership with the world's largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India, the statement said.

It added that Sputnik V has "built production partnerships with producers in 14 countries."

Several Latin American countries that have relied on the Russian vaccine to protect their populations have in recent weeks complained to Moscow about delivery delays.