Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Promises To Solve Sputnik V Delivery Delays

By AFP
Russia's vaccine export drive has been hit by delays and controversy in recent weeks. MTI / TASS

The makers of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Wednesday promised to resolve delivery delays this month after several South American countries complained to Russia. 

The delays occured due to a "production scale up" and will be "fully resolved" in August, Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that financially backs Sputnik V, said in a statement. 

Sputnik V will "double" its capacity in September thanks to a partnership with the world's largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India, the statement said. 

It added that Sputnik V has "built production partnerships with producers in 14 countries." 

Several Latin American countries that have relied on the Russian vaccine to protect their populations have in recent weeks complained to Moscow about delivery delays. 

Inoculation with Sputnik V requires two doses that differ from one another and cannot be swapped or mixed with other vaccines.

Guatemala last week cancelled its order of a second batch of eight million Sputnik vaccines due to a delivery delay of a previous order. 

Argentina — the first Latin American country to approve the Sputnik vaccine  also complained to Moscow about the delivery delays. 

Russia registered Sputnik V last August ahead of large-scale clinical trials, prompting concern among experts over the fast-tracked process.

It has since been declared safe and over 90% effective in a report published by leading medical journal The Lancet, restoring confidence in Russia's jab. 

The RDIF says its two-dose vaccine has been approved in 68 countries and that it has applied for registration in the European Union.

Read more about: Sputnik V , Coronavirus

Read more

about face

Czechs Rule Out Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine After Spying Fallout

Prague's rejection of Sputnik V follows diplomat expulsions from its accusations of Russian secret services’ involvement in a fatal explosion.
booster dose

Russia, After Confusion, Says Coronavirus Re-Vaccination Possible

Re-vaccination with any of Russia's three domestically developed vaccines is possible “after 1-2 years of vaccination” with Sputnik V, an official...
seeking supplies

France May Start Sputnik V Vaccinations in June – Official

France's use of the Russian-made vaccine hinges on whether it receives EU approval, its Secretary of State for European Affairs said.
empty ampoules

St. Petersburg's Surrounding Region Faces Sputnik V Shortages – Reports

Just 975 Sputnik V doses remain in the entire Leningrad region, which has a population of roughly 2 million, local media reported.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.