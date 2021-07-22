In Leaked Email to Russia, Argentinian Official Decries ‘Very Critical’ Sputnik V Shortages

Argentina is in a “very critical situation” as it faces a shortage of second doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a senior official told Russian vaccine producers earlier this month in a leaked email obtained by Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper.

In the July 7 email addressed to Anatoly Braverman, a senior official at the Russian Direct Investment Fund that markets Sputnik V worldwide, an adviser to President Alberto Fernandez said the country was still waiting for over 18.5 million doses of Sputnik V. Of those missing jabs, 5.5 million were first-component doses and 13.1 millionwere second-component doses.

“At this point, the entire contract is at risk of being publicly canceled,” the adviser, Cecilia Nicolini, wrote in the email published Thursday, saying the delays were “putting our government at risk.”

Nicolini on Thursday confirmed the email’s authenticity to La Nacion. The RDIF and Nicolini did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Moscow Times.

Argentina’s left-wing government became the first Latin American country to import Sputnik V vaccines at the end of last year, but has since struggled to obtain enough second doses of the two-component jab.

According to Bloomberg, while the country of 45 million people has so far given out 26 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, only around 10% of Argentinians are fully vaccinated, a gap partly explained by widespread shortages of Sputnik V’s second dose. In May, Mexico also complained that production delays were leading to shortages of Sputnik V’s second component.

The delay comes as Argentina, one of the hardest-hit Latin American countries by the pandemic, threatens to be overrun with the surging Delta variant, with experts warning that patients inoculated with one dose are at greater risk.