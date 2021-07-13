Russia Marks Second-Hottest June in History With More Record Heat to Come – Weather Chief

June 2021 was the second-hottest June in Russia’s recorded history, with even more record-breaking heat to come, the country’s weather chief said at a press conference Tuesday.

Russia recorded its all-time temperature record for the month of June less than a decade ago in 2012. The country can expect to see more records broken in the near future, said Roman Vilfand, the head of research at Russian meteorological service Rosgidromet.

This summer could become the hottest in Russia’s history, Vilfand said, but noted that it’s still too early to say for certain.

“Due to climate change, the current records will be broken again in the next 10 years, that I can guarantee,” Vilfand said during the press conference with the state-run TASS news agency.

Last month was also the hottest June since records began 130 years ago for European Russia, where the majority of the country’s population lives, Vilfand said.