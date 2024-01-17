2023 Was Russia's Third Hottest Year on Record Says Head of State Weather Service

Russia experienced its third hottest year on record in 2023, the head of Russia's Hydrometeorological Center said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Global temperatures last year smashed records going back to 1850, with the planet measuring 1.35-1.54 Celcius warmer on average compared to pre-industrial levels.

While 2023 was just the third hottest ever reliably recorded for Russia overall, in the European part of the country — which includes regions west of the Ural Mountains — last year was the hottest on record, according to chief scientist Roman Vilfand.

He did not mention exactly how much warmer on average the European part of Russia was last year.