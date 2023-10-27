Russia’s Updated Climate Doctrine Drops Mention of Fossil Fuels

An updated version of Russia’s climate doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday has dropped language that directly links the burning of fossil fuels to greenhouse gas emissions.

Russia’s climate doctrine, first introduced in 2009, outlines the government’s policy on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Thursday’s updated doctrine notes the “unprecedentedly high” rate of global warming in recent decades and its “significant, predominantly adverse” effects on Russia, which include heatwaves, droughts, permafrost melting, and the increased spread of infectious diseases.

But it also mentions the positive effects of human-induced climate change, such as the lower cost of heating buildings and easier access to the Arctic for commercial exploration due to melting polar ice.