U.S., Russia Say Will Cooperate on Climate

U.S. and Russia said on Monday they would cooperate on climate change despite strained relations, during a visit to Moscow by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

Kerry, the former secretary of state who has become U.S. President Joe Biden's globe-trotting climate envoy, said "the stakes could not be higher" as he met with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We spent years, you and I, negotiating on wars, on chemical weapons, on nuclear weapons, I would say without any reservation this is absolutely as critical, as urgent an initiative," Kerry said.

Lavrov said Russia expects "close cooperation" with the U.S. at a COP26 conference in November in Glasgow, adding that Moscow "highly values the importance of the problems on climate change" and that Kerry's three-day visit to be "very timely."

Russia's top diplomat also said that Kerry's visit was a "very important and positive" step "to alleviate tensions" between the two countries.