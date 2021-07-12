Kazakhstan’s Golden Man Gets the Oliver Stone Treatment

From the man who brought you Platoon, Wall Street and Born on the Fourth of July comes a blockbuster, new eight-part documentary series about… the former president of Kazakhstan.

That, at least, is how the Oliver Stone-fronted Qazaq: History of the Golden Man is being sold to the public.

The series got its first airing on July 6, a date likely known to every man, woman and child in Kazakhstan as the birthday of Nursultan Nazarbayev – whose state-engineered cult of personality has now been more than a decade in the making. The premiere was attended by Stone and held at a cinema in Nur-Sultan, the capital, which was, like an increasingly long list of things in Kazakhstan, named after the semi-retired leader.

The movie was only one of several treats for Nazarbayev on the day. Statues of the freshly minted 81-year-old were unveiled in two cities.

Qazaq: History of the Golden Man is ostensibly about more than just Nazarbayev, though. It is being cast as an epic voyage through Kazakhstan’s nomadic history all the way to the present, but with a heavy focus on the role of the man who takes credit for forging the modern-day nation state.

Stone’s interviews with Nazarbayev form the backbone of the documentary, which was directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Igor Lopatonok.

Not that it was likely to be any other way, given the access that Stone was afforded, but the American was clearly impressed.

“Call #Nazarbayev what you want – dictator, strongman, tyrant, founder, you’ll find him to be a modest man explaining the #Soviet Empire’s demise and his important country’s transition to an independent nation, including its disposal of its nuclear weaponry,” he wrote on Twitter as the documentary premiered.

Modest was an interesting description for a man who has had a whole city, a university, an airport and numerous streets named after him.