Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Football Head Coach Sacked After Lackluster Euro 2020 Showing

Stanislav Cherchesov Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Football Union said Thursday it has terminated head coach Stanislav Cherchesov’s contract after the team’s disappointing first-round exit from the Euro 2020 championship.

Ahead of the RFU’s statement, Cherchesov himself said he did not plan to resign after Russia ranked last in its group and failed to qualify for the quarter-finals last month. The team's embarrassing loss after a strong showing in the 2018 World Cup had prompted calls for top-down reforms in Russian football.

“The RFU will start searching for candidates for the position of head coach who will prepare the team for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches,” said its president Alexander Dyukov.

The squad plays its next World Cup qualifier against Group H rival Croatia on Sept. 1, followed by Cyprus and Malta later that week.

Cherchesov was named the Russian men’s national football team head coach in 2016 and oversaw its unexpected run to the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup which Russia hosted.

The national team won 25 games and lost 21 under Cherchesov’s tutelage.

The 57-year-old’s earnings totaled 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) a year.

The RFU’s technical committee last month evaluated Cherchesov’s performance at the Euro 2020 as “unsatisfactory,” but still “expressed confidence” in him at his post.

Read more about: Football

Read more

cosplay on the pitch

Zenit Captain Dzyuba Dresses as Deadpool to Claim 3rd Russian Title

“I’ve had this costume for a while and wanted to indulge myself. I can allow myself to [with] the third championship,” Artyom Dzyuba said.
coronavirus scandal

Dynamo's Trip to Krasnodar Postponed After 3 Players Test Positive for Virus

The match is part of the already troubled first round of fixtures since the pandemic shut down the league for three months.
post-pandemic match

Quarantined Rostov Field Youngsters as Russian League Resumes

Rostov had tried to get the game postponed after six players tested positive for Covid-19.
QUARANTINE

Russian Soccer Restart Jeopardized After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Entire FK Rostov squad put in quarantine 48 hours before first match.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.