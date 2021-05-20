Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Welcome Foreign Football Fans Visa-Free for Euro Championships

Football fans attending this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020 championship will be able to enter Russia without a visa. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Football fans attending this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020 championship will be able to enter Russia without a visa, according to amendments signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday.

Russia’s borders have remained closed to citizens of most countries due to coronavirus restrictions imposed last spring.

Entry to Russia will be granted to all foreign citizens including stateless persons who have tickets for Euro 2020, its Organizing Committee’s press service told Interfax.

“In the current difficult conditions, the movement of people has been seriously reduced,” said Alexei Sorokin, director of the Euro 2020 Organizing Committee.

“With the federal authorities’ understanding, we’re able to open the border for those who are going to visit us in St. Petersburg for a football holiday in the summer.”

Euro 2020 had been postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Permission to enter Russia does not cancel the rules and measures that must be followed on Russian territory," Sorokin told Interfax, including presenting a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival. 

The European Championship 2020 will take place from June 11-July 11 across 11 Russian cities. St. Petersburg will host seven of the tournament’s matches: six B and E group matches and one quarter-final. 

Read more about: Europe , Football

Read more

opinion Sabine Fischer

2021: Another Sad Year for EU-Russia Relations

Navalny’s return to Russia has created a prominent link between the EU and Russian domestic politics which neither side will be able to ignore in the...
NO ILLUSIONS

EU Will Propose 'Concrete' Sanctions Against Russia

A number of eastern European countries have called for punitive measures over the jailing of Alexei Navalny.
war of words

Russia Brands Navalny Team 'Traitors' for EU Sanctions Push

Navalny and his allies have called on the EU to sanction members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle over his poisoning.
Europe

NATO Approves 4,000-Strong Baltic Rapid Deployment Force

The large number of NATO members and the internal disagreements it causes have the potential to work against the alliance in its stand-off with Russia

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.