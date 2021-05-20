Russia to Welcome Foreign Football Fans Visa-Free for Euro Championships

Football fans attending this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020 championship will be able to enter Russia without a visa, according to amendments signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday.

Russia’s borders have remained closed to citizens of most countries due to coronavirus restrictions imposed last spring.

Entry to Russia will be granted to all foreign citizens including stateless persons who have tickets for Euro 2020, its Organizing Committee’s press service told Interfax.

“In the current difficult conditions, the movement of people has been seriously reduced,” said Alexei Sorokin, director of the Euro 2020 Organizing Committee.

“With the federal authorities’ understanding, we’re able to open the border for those who are going to visit us in St. Petersburg for a football holiday in the summer.”

Euro 2020 had been postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Permission to enter Russia does not cancel the rules and measures that must be followed on Russian territory," Sorokin told Interfax, including presenting a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival.

The European Championship 2020 will take place from June 11-July 11 across 11 Russian cities. St. Petersburg will host seven of the tournament’s matches: six B and E group matches and one quarter-final.