Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia, China Extend Treaty, Hail Ties

By AFP
President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting via video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin. Alexey Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP

The leaders of China and Russia on Monday announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship treaty, hailing increasingly close ties and the "stabilizing role" of their relationship.

The Kremlin published a joint statement from Russia and China to mark two decades since the treaty was signed, as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held a televised meeting by video link.

The past several years have marked a period of intensified cooperation for Moscow and Beijing as the two global powers face common tensions with the United States.

The two countries have developed economic, military and energy ties while supporting each other on a number of issues, especially when faced with criticism from the West.

Putin said the friendship treaty has brought relations to an "unprecedented height" and that in February 2022 it will be extended for another five years.

He hailed the accord — which he signed in 2001 with China's former president Jiang Zemin — as a "fundamental international legal document" and said that Russia-China cooperation "plays a stabilizing role in global affairs."

"As the world has entered a period of turbulence and change, and humanity faces various risks, close Sino-Russian cooperation brings positive energy to the international community," Xi said, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin. 

He said relations between Russia and China "set an example for the formation of a new type of international relations."

Read more about: China

Read more

containing the spread

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition in Mass Coronavirus Quarantine

“Any person arriving from China must not leave their home or hotel for two weeks,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
matters into your own hands

Cossacks Patrol Central Russian ‘Chinatown’ for Coronavirus

The group is conducting patrols of Yekaterinburg's predominantly Chinese neighborhood for signs of coronavirus infection.
CORONAVIRUS COSTS

Coronavirus Hits Russian Exports to China

Shipments stall as Russian border crossings are limited and Chinese demand slumps.
CORONAVIRUS

Russia in Talks With China to Help its Citizens Leave Wuhan

Russian citizens may potentially be evacuated from the center of the outbreak, as the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an emergency...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.