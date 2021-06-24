Russia’s Record-Breaking Heatwave to Continue Into July – Weather Service

A record-breaking heatwave hitting Moscow and other parts of Russia shows no sign of letting up until July, the head of Russia’s meteorological service told the Izvestia newspaper on Wednesday.

While meteorologists initially predicted that the heatwave would retreat at the beginning of next week, the abnormal temperatures are now expected to last well into July, Roshydromet head Roman Vilfand told Izvestia.

This Tuesday became the hottest June 22 in Moscow since 1879, just after Monday became the hottest June 21 since 1956. But the absolute record for any day in June was hit on June 23 when the temperature reached 34.8 – 0.1 C hotter than the previous June record from in 1901.

And as expected, Thursday became the hottest June 24 in Moscow history, thermometers reached 33.8 C.

Other Russian cities have also been feeling the extreme heat this week. On Wednesday the temperature in Tver rose to 35 C, an all-time June record for the city located northwest of Moscow. Thermometers in Voronezh hit the same mark, making this Wednesday the hottest June 23 in the southern city’s history. Petrozavodsk, Penza and Vologda also broke their respective heat records Wednesday.