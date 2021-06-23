WHO Finds Production Infringements at Sputnik V Manufacturer

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about possible cross contamination and insufficient sterilization checks during an inspection at a factory involved in manufacturing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

In an interim report published Wednesday, the organization outlined six production infringements at a Pharmstandard plant located in Ufa — one of four sites the WHO inspection team visited as part of evaluating Russia’s application to have its homemade Sputnik V jab granted emergency authorization.

The WHO said it had “identified concerns with the implementation of adequate measures to mitigate the risks of cross contamination,” as well as “concerns with appropriate sterile filtration validation” of the Sputnik V vaccine. It also highlighted possible problems with the systems used to trace and identify individual vaccine batches and “concerns with … quality control activities.”

Pharmstandard said it has already addressed the WHO’s areas of concern. Though in a statement published on its website in English, the company said the WHO had highlighted only four specific concerns — not six, as cited in the WHO’s report published on the organization’s website.

Neither the WHO or Pharmstandard immediately responded to a request for comment.