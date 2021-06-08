Belarus Strongman Toughens Protest Laws

Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday signed legislation toughening protest laws, raising the stakes of a crackdown following his disputed re-election last year.

The measures come into force amid an unprecedented legal sweep of government critics and civil society in the ex-Soviet country following the presidential vote last year that sparked huge demonstrations.

The laws mean anyone who has been charged with taking part in two unauthorized protests may be jailed for three years over a repeat offense, according to government documents published online.

"Extremist activity" – or promoting it – is punishable by up to six years. Financing it carries a maximum term of five years, the documents show.

The independent Tut.by news website, which was recently raided by authorities, said it was difficult to determine what activities could be deemed extremist under the new laws.

Belarus's neighbor and ally Russia has used similar allegations against religious and nationalist groups, and recently used the label to target supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.