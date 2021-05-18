Moscow Cancels Exhibition on Soviet Dissident Sakharov

Moscow authorities have canceled an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Soviet Nobel laureate and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov.

The Sakharov Center had planned to exhibit photographs of the dissident nuclear physicist and quotes from his articles and speeches on central Moscow streets on May 17.

“Sakharov's anniversary is a significant event that was planned and agreed upon with the authorities a year in advance, only to be canceled last minute,” Sergei Lukashevsky, the director of the Sakharov Center told The Moscow Times.

“The Moscow Culture Department told us that it was because the contents of the exhibition were not agreed upon internally, without any further explanation," he added.