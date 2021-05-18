Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Cancels Exhibition on Soviet Dissident Sakharov

Andrei Sakharov. Valery Khristoforov, Igor Zotin / TASS

Moscow authorities have canceled an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Soviet Nobel laureate and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov.  

The Sakharov Center had planned to exhibit photographs of the dissident nuclear physicist and quotes from his articles and speeches on central Moscow streets on May 17. 

“Sakharov's anniversary is a significant event that was planned and agreed upon with the authorities a year in advance, only to be canceled last minute,” Sergei Lukashevsky, the director of the Sakharov Center told The Moscow Times.

“The Moscow Culture Department told us that it was because the contents of the exhibition were not agreed upon internally, without any further explanation," he added.

Authorities also told the organizers they couldn’t hold an opening ceremony due to sanitary-epidemiological restrictions. 

“We consider both the decision itself, whoever made it, and the wording of the refusal to be unconvincing and shameful,” The Sakharov Center said in an emailed statement. 

The Moscow Department of Culture did not respond to a request for comment. 

The Sakharov Center still plans to host an outdoor festival in honor of Sakahrov and other political prisoners on May 21, featuring several prominent artists, musicians and writers, Lukashevsky said. 

Sakharov faced persecution from the Soviet state for his civil liberties advocacy. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975, but was not allowed to travel to Oslo to collect it. Sakharov died in 1989.

His turbulent history as a political dissident in the Soviet Union has won him admiration in the West and among Russian intelligentsia. The Sakharov Prize is awarded annually by the European Parliament to people and organizations dedicated to human rights and freedoms.

The issue of political prisoners has gained increased attention in Russia after the jailing of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the prosecutions of his supporters and opposition activists.

Read more about: Human rights

Read more

Call for change

Russian Activists Demand End to Intimidation at Funeral of Journalist Who Set Herself on Fire

Irina Slavina’s last social media post told her followers to “blame the Russian Federation” for her death.
DESPERATE TIMES

60% of Russians Willing to Give Up Their Rights to Fight Coronavirus — Poll

The country’s prime minister has told authorities to develop a system that uses mobile phones to track people.
Paying the toll

Russia Ordered to Pay $1M to Police Brutality Victims

The latest European rights court rulings award 29 Russian citizens nearly 1 million euros on claims of torture.
Legal battles

Russia’s Share of European Human Rights Cases Hits 7-Year High

Russia remains the runaway leader in the number of pending cases among the European Court of Human Rights' 47 member states.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.