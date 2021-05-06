Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawmakers Seek to Ban Soviet-Nazi Comparisons

In recent years, Russia’s leadership has shown renewed interest in the memory of World War II and reviving its praise for Russia’s Soviet past. AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin / TASS

Russian lawmakers have proposed banning comparisons between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany as the Kremlin seeks to revive interest in the memory of World War II and praise for Russia’s Soviet past.

The bill submitted in the lower-house State Duma on Wednesday follows President Vladimir Putin’s orders earlier this year to legally prohibit publicly equating the two former powers’ roles in the war.

The proposed bill would also ban denying the Soviet people's “decisive role” in the defeat of Nazi Germany as well as “the humanitarian mission of the U.S.S.R. in the liberation of European countries.”

“Our principled position is to put a legislative barrier to the explicit insults against our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, disgusting speculations about our Victory and allowing political capital to be earned for speaking ill of our ancestors,” its authors wrote.

In an explanatory note published on the Duma's website, the bill’s co-authors noted that the ban “leaves space for historical research and scientific discussions, including with respect to specific individuals’ actions.”

Co-author Yelena Yampolskaya said on Facebook that the legal ban does not infringe on freedom of speech but maintains to instill “decency.”

“The Soviet army is the liberator and therefore the benefactor of Europe. Discussions of specific situations are needed, but without forgetting that the Soviet Union, the Russian people were fighting the main battle against the universal evil of Nazism,” she wrote.

The proposed amendments to Russia’s law cementing the Soviet victory over the Nazis do not appear to impose criminal punishment for equating the U.S.S.R. with Nazi Germany.

They follow Putin’s criticism toward the European Parliament’s 2019 condemnation of a Soviet-Nazi non-aggression treaty and a year of mutual recriminations with Poland over which country was responsible for the war’s outbreak.

Russia disagrees with its former satellite states over the role that Soviet dictator Josef Stalin played in World War II for signing the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact with Nazi Germany. 

The lawmakers’ proposal also comes days before Russia marks 76 years since the Soviet victory in World War II with a massive military parade on Red Square.

To become law, the amendments need three votes of approval in the State Duma and one in the upper-house Federation Council before it can receive Putin’s signature.

Read more about: Soviet Union , WW2

Read more

victory day

Russia Stages Grand WWII Parade Ahead of Vote on Putin Reforms

The display aimed to stir up patriotic fervor ahead of a vote to reset Putin's presidential term-limit clock.
Korean cooperation

Putin Hands World War II Medal to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Kim was awarded “for his great personal contribution to the commemoration of dead and buried Soviet citizens.”
Molotov-Ribbentrop

Russia Declassifies WWII Docs Relating to Soviet-Nazi Pact

The Defense Ministry said it released the documents to “protect historical truth and counter the falsification of history.”
show of support

Blinken in Ukraine Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Kiev Against Russia

The U.S. Secretary of State's visit follows a massive troop buildup by Russia on Ukraine's borders and intensifying clashes in eastern Ukraine.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.