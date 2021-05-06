Russian Lawmakers Seek to Ban Soviet-Nazi Comparisons

Russian lawmakers have proposed banning comparisons between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany as the Kremlin seeks to revive interest in the memory of World War II and praise for Russia’s Soviet past. The bill submitted in the lower-house State Duma on Wednesday follows President Vladimir Putin’s orders earlier this year to legally prohibit publicly equating the two former powers’ roles in the war.

The proposed bill would also ban denying the Soviet people's “decisive role” in the defeat of Nazi Germany as well as “the humanitarian mission of the U.S.S.R. in the liberation of European countries.” “Our principled position is to put a legislative barrier to the explicit insults against our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, disgusting speculations about our Victory and allowing political capital to be earned for speaking ill of our ancestors,” its authors wrote. In an explanatory note published on the Duma's website, the bill’s co-authors noted that the ban “leaves space for historical research and scientific discussions, including with respect to specific individuals’ actions.” Co-author Yelena Yampolskaya said on Facebook that the legal ban does not infringe on freedom of speech but maintains to instill “decency.” “The Soviet army is the liberator and therefore the benefactor of Europe. Discussions of specific situations are needed, but without forgetting that the Soviet Union, the Russian people were fighting the main battle against the universal evil of Nazism,” she wrote.