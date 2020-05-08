Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian City Removes Plaques Memorializing Polish POWs Massacred By Stalin

The Soviet Union in 1990 took responsibility for the 1940 murders of nearly 22,000 Polish officers in what became known as the Katyn massacre. Artyom Vazhenkov / Facebook

Russian activists on Thursday removed two plaques memorializing the Stalinist executions of thousands of Polish prisoners of war 80 years ago, following orders from local authorities who claimed there is no evidence of the crimes.

Prosecutors in the city of Tver, in an October 2019 order to remove the plaques from the former Soviet secret police building, said their inscriptions were “not based on documented facts.” The Soviet Union in 1990 took responsibility for the 1940 murders of nearly 22,000 Polish officers — including 6,000 in the NKVD secret police building's basement in Tver northwest of Moscow — in what became known as the Katyn massacre.

“This is a historic event,” Maxim Kormushkin, an activist with the pro-Kremlin National Liberation Movement (NOD) who helped take down the plaques, told local television. 

"Common sense has finally prevailed today," Kormushkin said outside the Tver State Medical University, the site of the former regional NKVD headquarters.

The activist vowed to take “good care” of the plaques (one is dedicated to the memory of those tortured in the NKVD prison in 1930-50; the other issues a “warning to the world” with a dedication to the Polish POWs killed in a nearby village) until its owners or others claim it.

Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance, a government agency tasked with investigating crimes against the Polish nation, accused Russia of “a new wave of hypocrisy about the Katyn massacre.”

Such practices mean that today's Russian state is following in the footsteps of propaganda manipulation and crimes of Soviet Stalinist totalitarianism,” Poland said in a statement Friday.

Alexander Guryanov, the Polish program coordinator at Russia’s Memorial Human Rights Center which installed the plaques in the early 1990s, said their removals have “no legal basis.”

The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, directly blamed Soviet leader Josef Stalin for the massacre for the first time in 2010.

Under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has been accused of downplaying Stalin’s crimes while promoting his legacy.

Read more about: Stalin , WW2 , Poland , Soviet Union

Read more

Echoes of WWII

Putin Calls Former Polish Ambassador ‘Anti-Semitic Pig’

Putin said the envoy planned to install a Hitler monument in Warsaw.
Graphic re-enactment

'Death to Traitors': Russian Festival Stages Mock WWII Execution

Some viewers called the display “sick,” while others maintained that “people should know [this happened].”
Soviet Union

Russian Journalists Brawl on Air Over Stalin

The argument erupted over whether credit for the Soviet victory in World War II should go to Stalin or the Soviet people.
Soviet Union

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.