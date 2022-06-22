Russia Marks Nazi Invasion Anniversary Amid Ukraine War

Russia is commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union on Wednesday amid Moscow’s assault on Ukraine that has killed thousands and triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II. June 22 — the date when Hitler’s forces invaded the Soviet Union as part of Operation Barbarossa in 1941 — marks the start of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War and is today known in the country as Day of Remembrance and Sorrow. The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces kicked off commemorations after midnight with a Divine Liturgy and a memorial service for the estimated 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians killed in the war.

Afterward, 1,418 candles were lit up outside the cathedral for each day that the war lasted. Activists across nine Russian time zones joined the so-called “Candle of Memory” procession by lighting candles shaped in the Russian flag or Soviet soldiers and singing patriotic World War II songs. In southern Ukraine’s occupied port city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by weeks of Russian shelling, pro-Moscow activists lit up 10,000 candles to spell out the phrase “Remember 22.06.1941.”