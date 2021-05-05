Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Biden Says 'Hope and Expectation' for Putin Meeting in June

By AFP
Biden in April offered a meeting in a third country. AP / TASS

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he expects to hold a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a June trip to Europe.

"That is my hope and expectation," Biden said.

Biden in April offered a meeting in a third country to discuss rising tensions over Russian sabre rattling around Ukraine, the treatment of jailed Putin opponent Alexei Navalny, and other flashpoints.

A summit has not been confirmed but a Putin advisor, Yury Ushakov, has said planning is underway.

Biden is scheduled to attend a G7 summit in Britain in mid-June, followed by NATO and EU summits in Brussels, which would open the door to the logistics of a separate Putin meeting.

Austria and Finland have expressed interest in hosting the summit.

In April, Washington expelled 10 Russian diplomats over what it says was Russia's large-scale cyber attack on U.S. computer systems and interference in the 2020 presidential election. Moscow responded with tit-for-tat expulsions.

However, the Biden administration has stressed that it wants to bring stability to the relationship and that Washington and Moscow need to cooperate on key areas, such as nuclear weapons and the climate crisis.

Read more about: Biden , Putin

Read more

war of words

‘It Takes One to Know One,’ Putin Fires Back After Biden’s ‘Killer’ Remarks

Biden set off a storm of condemnation from Moscow when he agreed with the assessment that Putin is a “killer” in an interview.
harsher stance

Biden Agrees Putin Is a ‘Killer’

Biden answered "I do" when asked if he thought Putin was a killer in an ABC News interview.
election influence

Putin Likely Authorized Anti-Biden Influence in 2020 Campaign, U.S. Intelligence Says

Russian leaders “viewed President Biden’s potential election as disadvantageous to Russian interests,” the declassified report says.
nuclear negotiations

Putin, Biden Should Aim for More Arms Curbs – Gorbachev

"Experience shows that it is necessary to meet and negotiate," the last Soviet leader said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.