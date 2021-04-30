Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Navy Conducts First Black Sea Supersonic Cruise Missile Test

Russia alarmed the West and Ukraine in recent weeks with a massive buildup of troops along the Ukrainian border and in annexed Crimea, some of which it began withdrawing last week. Screenshot Youtube / Sevastopol Live

The Russian Navy for the first time test-fired a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile in the Black Sea, the military announced Friday with tensions still high following Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine.

The Moskva guided missile cruiser launched one turbojet missile toward the “opposite end” of the Black Sea, according to the Defense Ministry-run Zvezda broadcaster’s coverage. A drone spotted the wreckage of a simulated enemy ship 100 seconds later, it added.

These missiles are the reason why our cruiser is called ‘aircraft carrier-killer’,” a Zvezda correspondent said from the deck during the launch.

“The Black Sea Fleet’s Moskva missile cruiser for the first time in recent history fired the Vulkan missile with the ship’s Bazalt main missile system in the waters of the Black Sea,” the Defense Ministry tweeted.

The P-1000 Vulkan is an improved version of the Soviet-era P-500 Bazalt missile with a reported firing range of 800 kilometers, compared to the Bazalt’s 550 kilometers.

The Zvezda correspondent said the Moskva had previously deployed its missile systems only during long-haul missions.

The Black Sea Fleet test-fired the system in the week that it launched live-fire naval combat exercises with the Moskva, other warships and military helicopters.

The Defense Ministry also said Tuesday that its fleet was monitoring the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Hamilton that entered the Black Sea to work with NATO allies.

Russia alarmed the West and Ukraine in recent weeks with a massive buildup of troops along the Ukrainian border and in annexed Crimea, some of which it abruptly began withdrawing last week.

The Defense Ministry had said that it amassed its military in response to NATO’s perceived threatening behavior, but maintained that its drawdown was not caused by outside pressure.

Read more about: Arms , Defense

Read more

Serving an ultimatum

U.S. Warns Egypt Over $2Bln Russian Fighter Jet Deal – WSJ

Washington is reportedly urging its allies and partners to reconsider transactions with Russia.
Missile misunderstanding

Russia Says it Won’t Destroy Missiles U.S. Claims Break INF Treaty

“We will not knock on a closed door,” the Foreign Ministry said of its proposals to keep the treaty active.
Arms

Russia Ready for Talks With U.S. On INF Arms Treaty, Official Says

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says the country is ready for dialogue with the United States.
Arms

Russian Military Accuses U.S. of 'Destroying' Arms Control Pact

Last week, Donald Trump ordered new sanctions over alleged Russian violations of the INF Treaty.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.