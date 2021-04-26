Support The Moscow Times!
Most Russians Support Annexation of Crimea – Poll

Levada said that 94% of respondents who approve of Putin also support the annexation of Crimea. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Most Russians support the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and do not believe Russia violated international agreements when it took the action in 2014, according to an independent survey published on Monday. 

The Levada Center polling agency said 86% of respondents supported the annexation, while 71% of respondents did not see it as illegal and only 9% said they did. 

Levada said that 94% of respondents who approve of President Vladimir Putin also support the annexation of Crimea. Among those who disapprove of the president's activities, the level of support for Russia’s action on Crimea is 75%.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea  from Ukraine ignited fierce backlash and sanctions from the international community. 

Russia has given citizenship to thousands in Crimea and Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as the West says Russia continues to send troops and arms to support the separatists.

In recent weeks, tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border spiked, then de-escalated when Russia started withdrawing troops on Friday.

Levada conducted the survey among 1,623 Russians in 50 regions from March 25-31.



