Navalny Ends Prison Hunger Strike

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is ending his three-week hunger strike, he announced Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Navalny said he was following the advice of his supporters and doctors, who had warned he could die “at any minute,” if he continued to refuse meals in the prison colony where is serving a two and a half year sentence on charges widely seen as politically motivated.

“The doctors that I completely trust yesterday [Thursday] issued a statement that we have achieved enough for me to end the hunger strike. And to be honest, their words that 'very soon there will be no one to treat' … deserve attention,” Navalny wrote.

Thousands of Russians took to the streets Wednesday to protest his imprisonment and demand he be given access to his doctors, which prison authorities had repeatedly refused.

His health has seriously deteriorated in jail and he has lost more than 15 kilograms since his arrest. Navalny had launched his hunger strike after claiming prison officers were torturing him by waking him up every hour in the night — a procedure conducted because the opposition politician had been labelled a flight risk.

This story is being updated.