Explainer: Where Things Stand With Navalny

It is nearly three weeks since jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on hunger strike to demand his own doctors be allowed to visit him in prison.

Navalny’s health has deteriorated rapidly since he went on hunger strike, his doctors say, and an international chorus of protest is growing amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West.

Navalny was jailed in January immediately after his return to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to two and a half years for violating parole on 2014 fraud charges that he calls politically motivated.

While Navalny’s allies have called for a fresh round of countrywide protests in support of the imprisoned leader on Wednesday, hours after a state-of-the-nation address by Putin, prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to label organizations linked to him as "extremist."

Here’s an overview of what is happening with Navalny, his opposition movement and what Russian and Western governments are doing about it:

How is Navalny’s health?

The Kremlin critic began to suffer from severe back pain and a loss of sensation in one of his legs after he was imprisoned. Navalny claimed the authorities failed to prescribe appropriate treatment for the condition and caused his health to deteriorate further by torturing him with sleep deprivation. On March 31, he announced a hunger strike “to demand that the law be obeyed and a doctor be allowed to visit.”

The numbness in Navalny’s leg has since spread to his hands and he has also developed signs of respiratory infection, including a cough and high fever. Navalny’s wife Yulia said last week that he weighed 76 kilograms (168 pounds) — down nine kilograms (20 pounds) since he began to refuse food.

Navalny's personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva and three more physicians including cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin warned on Saturday that Navalny “can die any minute" from arrhythmia. Ashikhmin pointed to the opposition politician's high potassium levels — way above the critical level of 6.0 millimoles (mmo) per liter of blood at 7.1 mmo — and said Navalny should be moved to intensive care

What are Navalny’s allies doing?

On April 7, the Kremlin critic’s supporters, including several doctors, gathered outside Navalny’s penal colony in the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow to demand access to Navalny, but were rebuffed. Four attendees at the improvised rally later received week-long sentences for their participation.

Navalny’s doctors made another attempt to visit him on Sunday but were again denied access.

Navalny's team has called for nationwide protests in his support to be held on Wednesday evening, just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver his state-of-the-nation address. Navalny aide Leonid Volkov has compared efforts to save the opposition leader to a battle against "absolute evil."

What has the West said and done?